Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 533,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

