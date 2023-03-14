Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 1,314,506 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314,506 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $54,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $17,569,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

