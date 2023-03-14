Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 163,171 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13,793.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,171 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications stock opened at $249.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.83. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

