Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 232,774 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,774 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Grocery Outlet worth $31,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $124,531.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

