Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,348 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.40% of Impinj worth $49,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,615.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and have sold 65,516 shares valued at $8,172,645. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

