Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Planet Fitness worth $53,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.