Fred Alger Management LLC Has $22.24 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 93,832 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

SBUX opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

