Fred Alger Management LLC Has $50.41 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,564 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 8.81% of Transcat worth $50,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 27.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after buying an additional 155,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Transcat by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the second quarter worth about $2,051,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 157.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $1,623,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $174,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,923.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transcat Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.06 million, a PE ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

