Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 993,650 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 832.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,650 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.50% of Xometry worth $63,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,567.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,923 in the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xometry Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

XMTR opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. Xometry’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.