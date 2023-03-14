Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases Shares of 962,163 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 962,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,775,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Axonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $381,209.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $462,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $381,209.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,539 shares of company stock worth $11,942,021. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axonics Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading

