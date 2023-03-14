Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,934 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.95% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

ACAD opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.