Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 110,739 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 110,739 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Viper Energy Partners worth $66,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 474,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,528 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 405,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,555,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

