Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,214,737 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214,737 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $67,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.5 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AZN opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Further Reading

