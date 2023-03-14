FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ag Growth International Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $4.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.75.
Ag Growth International Stock Down 2.3 %
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
