FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($9.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.48) per share.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Karuna Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRTX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.38.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $184.80 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.22.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

