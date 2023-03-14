FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

ZVRA opened at $4.44 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew R. Plooster bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $100,327. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Further Reading

