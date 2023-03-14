FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.
ZVRA opened at $4.44 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
