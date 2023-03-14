FY2023 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. Lowered by Pi Financial (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 10th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$7.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$212.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$5.62 and a 1-year high of C$36.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.37%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,388. Corporate insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

