FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Cut by Analyst

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.
