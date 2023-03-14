FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Cut by Analyst

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRTGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,720,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 673,822 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

