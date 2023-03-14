FY2023 EPS Estimates for American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Raised by Analyst

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American States Water in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

AWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.42. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

