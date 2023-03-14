FY2023 EPS Estimates for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OptiNose to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.27.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 29,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $52,505.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 15,253 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,777.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,351.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 29,664 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $52,505.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,924 shares of company stock valued at $93,924. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $26,801,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,149,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 83,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,694,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

