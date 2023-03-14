FY2023 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$802.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$779.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.