FY2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $16.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.19.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
