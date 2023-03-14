FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Avis Budget Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $26.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $29.36. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2025 earnings at $29.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $188.47 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,274,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

