FY2024 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GRP.U opened at $60.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $80.79.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.74%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

