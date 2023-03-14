FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPW. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE:MPW opened at $8.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

