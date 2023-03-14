Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,372 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $65,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

GNRC opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

