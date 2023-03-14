General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Cut by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Shares of GD opened at $218.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

