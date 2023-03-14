Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 540 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.