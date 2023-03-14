Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys Shares of 11,448 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of SLV opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

