Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $233,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $127.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

