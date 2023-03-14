Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in FIGS were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Stories

