Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $134,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Stock Performance
NYSE:BLK opened at $625.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
