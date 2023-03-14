Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $134,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $625.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.