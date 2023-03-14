Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 283 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 743.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,268 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $995,000.

IVW opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

