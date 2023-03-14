GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.29–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$533.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.14 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.29)-$(0.24) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.62.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 161,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

