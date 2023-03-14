GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
GoHealth Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ GOCO opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- What Does Einstein GPT Mean for Salesforce Stock Price?
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.