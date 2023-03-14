Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires New Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

