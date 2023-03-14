Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXI. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,605,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,279,000 after buying an additional 5,830,020 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,300 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,957,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,801,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,645 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

