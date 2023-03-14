Gould Asset Management LLC CA Invests $218,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $111.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

