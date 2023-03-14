Gould Asset Management LLC CA Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USXF opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

