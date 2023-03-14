Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.98.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

