Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRT.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$96.88.
Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$83.20 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.29 and a 12-month high of C$100.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.28. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
