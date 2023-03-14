Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires $37,667.84 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 16,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,831,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Great Elm Group Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Great Elm Group

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

