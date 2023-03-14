Groupon (GRPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Groupon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Barta bought 6,716,966 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,899,512.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

About Groupon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Groupon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $6,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.