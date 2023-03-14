Groupon (GRPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Groupon Price Performance
GRPN stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jan Barta bought 6,716,966 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,899,512.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
