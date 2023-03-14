GrowGeneration (GRWG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GrowGeneration Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Featured Articles
