GrowGeneration (GRWG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in GrowGeneration by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 461,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 320,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 253,629 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 236,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

