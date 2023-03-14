GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

