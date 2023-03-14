Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $145.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $160.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

