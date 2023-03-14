Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 45.6% in February

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.