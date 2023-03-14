HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. King Wealth purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

