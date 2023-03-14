HC Wainwright Weighs in on Canaan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canaan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Canaan has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $442.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 3.27.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canaan by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canaan by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 190,054 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canaan by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Canaan by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

