Head to Head Analysis: Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Retractable Technologies and Invo Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 21.39% 32.16% 16.50% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Invo Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.29 $56.06 million $0.88 1.91 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 189.92 -$3.08 million ($0.01) -59.02

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Invo Bioscience on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

